Brewers' Shane Drohan: Struggles against Twins

Drohan didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Twins, giving up six earned runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out four batters across five innings.

Drohan made it through the first two innings unscathed while the Brewers' offense gave him a 4-0 lead to work with, but things quickly began to fall apart after that point. The left-hander walked Ryan Jeffers before giving up a two-run homer to Josh Bell in the third inning, and he allowed the Twins to tie the game in the fourth, courtesy of Kaelen Culpepper's first MLB home run and an RBI double from Austin Martin. Minnesota plated two more runs against Drohan in the fifth, but Milwaukee's offense immediately responded with two runs of its own to prevent him from taking the loss. The 27-year-old has now given up five or more runs in two of his last three starts and carries a 6.26 ERA across 23 innings since the All-Star break. Assuming the Brewers remain in a six-man rotation, Drohan is lined up to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Thursday.