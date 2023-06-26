Miley (side) is lined up to start Wednesday versus the Mets, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Miley made an early exit from his last turn in the Brewers' rotation due to cramping in his right side, but it was never a serious concern. The veteran southpaw has tossed 11 scoreless innings since returning June 17 from a four-week absence to heal a left lat strain and boasts a 2.91 ERA through 52.2 total frames (10 starts) this year.