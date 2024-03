Miley (shoulder, groin) will throw a three-inning simulated game Wednesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

If the sim game goes off without a hitch, Miley will then report to Triple-A Nashville, where he'll make a couple rehab starts. The veteran left-hander missed most of spring training with a shoulder injury and, more recently, a groin issue. He will begin the season on the 15-day injured list but would seem to have a shot to be activated when first eligible April 9.