Miley (1-1) pitched five innings Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and five walks in the 6-3 loss to the Pirates. He struck out five and was handed a loss.

Miley made just his second start of the season and first since May 2 after a trip to the disabled list with an oblique injury. He obviously struggled with his command and needed 95 pitched to finish five frames. Miley now owns a 2.38 ERA and 9:9 K:BB ratio in 11.1 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column at home against the Dodgers next Friday.