Grandal went 3-for-4 in Monday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

After an 0-for-11 start to his Brewers tenure, Grandal found his stroke in Cincinnati. The veteran catcher is stuck hitting seventh most nights in a stacked Milwaukee lineup, but he should be still be plenty productive in 2019 after slugging at least 22 homers in each of the last three seasons.

