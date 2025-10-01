Wilson elected to become a free agent Wednesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Wilson finished the season at Triple-A Charlotte after the White So removed him from their 40-man roster, but he's now exercised his right to free agency. The 27-year-old posted a 6.65 ERA and 28:19 K:BB over 47.1 innings during his time with Chicago this season and it seems likely he'll have to settle for a minor-league contract this winter.