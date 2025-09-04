White Sox's Bryse Wilson: Jettisoned from 40-man
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox designated Wilson for assignment Thursday.
Wilson's time with the White Sox will come to an end after just five days, during which he threw two shutout innings in his lone appearance Tuesday against Minnesota. The 27-year-old cleared waivers and remained with the organization when he was DFA'd in June, and there's a strong chance he does the same this time around.
More News
-
White Sox's Bryse Wilson: Called up Sunday•
-
White Sox's Bryse Wilson: Remaining with Chicago•
-
White Sox's Bryse Wilson: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Bryse Wilson: Working out of bullpen again•
-
White Sox's Bryse Wilson: No-decision in spot start•
-
White Sox's Bryse Wilson: Filling in as starter•