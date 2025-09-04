default-cbs-image
The White Sox designated Wilson for assignment Thursday.

Wilson's time with the White Sox will come to an end after just five days, during which he threw two shutout innings in his lone appearance Tuesday against Minnesota. The 27-year-old cleared waivers and remained with the organization when he was DFA'd in June, and there's a strong chance he does the same this time around.

