White Sox's Bryse Wilson: Remaining with Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Timesf reports.
Wilson was designated for assignment Tuesday, but after clearing waivers he'll remain in Chicago's organization. The veteran right-hander has struggled with the White Sox this season, posting a 6.95 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 27:19 K:BB over 45.1 innings. Wilson had been working mostly out of the bullpen in the majors, though has made five starts across 19 total appearances.
