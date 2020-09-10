Miller is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
He has predictably cooled off lately, hitting .105 with a 30 percent strikeout rate and zero extra-base hits over his last six games. Rangel Ravelo will start at designated hitter and bat fifth.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brad Miller: Delivers go-ahead RBI•
-
Cardinals' Brad Miller: Clubs another homer•
-
Cardinals' Brad Miller: Racks up seven RBI•
-
Cardinals' Brad Miller: Elite on-base percentage•
-
Cardinals' Brad Miller: Starts both games of twin bill•
-
Cardinals' Brad Miller: Three hits, scores twice in win•