Donovan went 2-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Pirates.

Donovan extended his hitting streak to seven games. He's gone 9-for-27 (.333) in that span, but just one of those hits has gone for extra bases. The 27-year-old's steal Wednesday was his first of the season, though he's not much of a speed threat after logging just five thefts in 95 games a year ago. Donovan is up to a .247/.322/.368 slash line with four home runs, 28 RBI, 30 runs scored, 15 doubles and one triple over 270 plate appearances this season. He spent much of the first two months of the season batting leadoff versus right-handed pitchers, but Masyn Winn is now atop the order on a near-everyday basis, having hit there in all but two of 11 games in June. Donovan has hit no higher than sixth over the last week.