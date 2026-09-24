The Cardinals optioned Hjerpe to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hjerpe made his final appearance of the season in Thursday's loss to the Pirates, tossing 3.1 shutout innings in a bulk relief outing. The Cardinals will announce a corresponding roster move prior to Friday's game in Milwaukee. Hjerpe made four appearances for the big club as a piggyback partner with Kyle Leahy, logging a 4.27 ERA and 15:9 K:BB over 12.1 innings. The left-hander will likely compete for a spot in the Cardinals' Opening Day rotation next season.