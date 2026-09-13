Hjerpe allowed four runs on two hits, four walks and two hit batsmen while striking out three over one-plus inning of relief in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Saturday.

Hjerpe wasn't able to replicate his four perfect innings from his big-league debut in Colorado last weekend. The southpaw will remain on a starter's schedule while working in tandem assignments with Kyle Leahy to close out 2026. That spot in the rotation is set to come up again at home versus the Nationals, and if Hjerpe continues to be the bulk reliever, he will be in better position to collect wins.