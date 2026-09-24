Hjerpe is expected to work as a piggyback pitcher behind starter Kyle Leahy in Thursday's game against the Pirates.

Since being called up from Triple-A Memphis on Sept. 6, Hjerpe has made all three of his appearances to date as part of a piggyback tandem with Leahy, whose workload the Cardinals are deliberately looking to keep in check as the season winds down. The rookie left-hander has had mixed results thus far, going 1-0 with a 12:6 K:BB while yielding six earned runs and giving up four hits across nine innings.