The Cardinals recalled Hjerpe from Triple-A Memphis, and he's expected to pitch behind starter Kyle Leahy in Sunday's game against the Rockies at Coors Field, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

After getting bumped up from Double-A Springfield in early August, Hjerpe posted a 0.95 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 27:17 K:BB across 19 innings in his first five starts for Memphis. Hjerpe will now get his first call to the big leagues and will be asked to provide length behind Leahy, whose workload is being managed down the stretch. Leahy has failed to last five frames in each of his past two starts but has given up two runs or fewer in each of his past 12 outings, so Hjerpe could have a decent chance at a win if Leahy has another short but effective start Sunday. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals plan to keep Hjerpe on a starter's workload moving forward, so he could piggyback Leahy in future turns through the rotation.