Hjerpe will remain on a starter's schedule for the Cardinals down the stretch and is currently penciled in to serve in a piggyback role with Kyle Leahy, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hjerpe made his major-league debut last week in Colorado, striking out six over four perfect innings out of the bullpen behind Leahy. The lefty remains on the active roster but will not be available out of the bullpen in between his scripted appearances. A good close to the 2026 season could enhance Hjerpe's chances of breaking camp next year as a member of the Cardinals' rotation.