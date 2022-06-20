Dickerson is experiencing renewed soreness in his strained left calf, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Dickerson went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, but the recurring soreness in his calf kept him out of the lineup over the weekend. Goold reports that the outfielder will try to resume his rehab Tuesday, but he'll likely need multiple appearances to prove his health and get his timing back at the plate. As such, it seems unlikely he'll be back during the upcoming four-game road series versus the Brewers.
