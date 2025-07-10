Herrera (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Herrera will serve as Memphis' designated hitter for the next four days. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol noted that Herrera's catching will be limited in the second half due to two injuries to the same (left) leg, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Barring any setbacks, Herrera will rejoin the Cardinals' active roster for the first game after the All-Star break and will be the team's primary DH. He's been shelved since late June with a left hamstring strain.