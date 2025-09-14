Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Belts another home run
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Herrera went 3-for-5 with a solo homer, a double and an additional run scored during the Cardinals' 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Brewers on Saturday.
Herrera got things started early with a solo homer off Jacob Misiorowski in the first inning. It was Herrera's 16th home run of the season, five of which have come in 11 games since Sept. 1. Over that span, he has gone 11-for-39 (.282) with one steal, nine runs and seven RBI.
