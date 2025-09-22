Herrera went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 5-1 win over Milwaukee. He was also hit by a pitch.

On Saturday, Herrera told Jim Hayes of FanDuel Sports Network Midwest that he would undergo a minor procedure in the offseason to address an elbow issue that has hindered him in making throws behind the plate, which has been a factor in the Cardinals electing not to use him at catcher since he returned from a stint on the injured list July 13. He made four starts in left field from July 28 through Aug. 13 but has otherwise been used exclusively at designated hitter. He should continue to finish out the season as the Cardinals' primary DH, and Herrera was able to snap out of a minor power drought by connecting on his 17th long ball of the season in the third inning. He had failed to record an extra-base hit in any of his previous six starts entering Sunday.