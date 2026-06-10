Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Reaches base five times

Herrera reached base in all five plate appearances and scored three runs in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

Herrera was hit by a Freddy Peralta pitch in each of his first two trips to the plate before later adding two singles and a double. The 26-year-old's hard-hit rate (47.7 percent to 40.9 percent), barrel rate (11.1 percent to 6.8 percent) and average exit velocity (91.2 mph to 89.4 mph) are all down year-over-year. However, Herrera boasts a 12 percent walk rate and a 16.5 percent strikeout rate, and he is on pace to score more than 100 runs.