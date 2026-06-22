Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Slaps 10th home run

Herrera went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, a hit-by-pitch and three runs scored in Sunday's 12-10 win over the Royals.

Herrera collected a pair of singles and delivered a three-run homer in the fifth inning off Steven Cruz for his 10th home run of the season. The catcher has been one of St. Louis' hottest hitters recently, batting .333 with a 1.134 OPS over his last 12 games. Herrera's season-long splits have been notable, as he has found considerably more success away from Busch Stadium, slashing .311/.463/.481 on the road compared to .221/.345/.379 at home.