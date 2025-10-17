Herrera underwent surgery Wednesday to have bone spurs removed from his right elbow, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

It had been reported in September that Herrera would have offseason elbow surgery after his arm had bothered him for a couple years. The procedure is considered minor and is not expected to affect his offseason workouts or readiness for spring training. Herrera slashed .284/.373/.464with 19 home runs over 107 games for the Cardinals this season. He was a full-time designated hitter during the second half, but Herrera will prepare exclusively as a catcher this offseason.