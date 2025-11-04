Herrera (elbow) will return to catcher next season but is not expected to do so in a full-time capacity, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Herrera was the Cardinals' everyday designated hitter during the second half, but the plan is for him to return to catcher next season. However, while catcher is slated to be his primary position, it sounds like Herrera will still see lots of playing time in the DH slot. Jimmy Crooks is the favorite to pick up starts at catcher on days Herrera serves as the DH. Herrera underwent surgery last month to remove bone spurs from his right elbow, but he is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.