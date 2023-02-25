Herrera will remain in camp with the Cardinals instead of playing for Panama at the World Baseball Classic, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Herrera withdrew from the WBC on Saturday, and he'll now turn his focus on competing for the backup catcher spot behind Willson Contreras. Herrera went 2-for-18 with one RBI, two walks and eight strikeouts across 22 plate appearances in the majors last season. He also hit .274/.381/.402 with six home runs, six stolen bases and 34 RBI in 65 games with Triple-A Memphis. Andrew Knizner is more likely to open the season as the Cardinals' backup catcher, but Herrera will try to force the issue with a strong spring.