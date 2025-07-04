Herrera (hamstring) may begin a rehab assignment before the All-Star break, but he is not expected to be activated until after the break, per president of baseball operations John Mozeliak on Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The fact that Herrera could start rehab games before the break makes it seem like he could be activated at or around the start of the second half, which begins July 18 in Arizona. Pedro Pages has been handling the bulk of the work behind the plate for the Cardinals in Herrera's absence.