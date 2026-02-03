Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt: Clear path to second-base job
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wetherholt has a clear path to the Cardinals' second-base job following the trade of Brendan Donovan, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Wetherholt had been slated to compete for the Cardinals' third-base job after they traded Nolan Arenado, but the top prospect should now focus mostly on second base. The 23-year-old will need to perform well during spring training, but the Cardinals have been signaling their intention to carry Wetherholt on their Opening Day roster. Wetherholt put together a .306/.421/.510 batting line with 17 home runs, 23 stolen bases and a 72:73 BB:K over 109 games between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis in 2025.
