Wetherholt has a clear path to the Cardinals' second-base job following the trade of Brendan Donovan, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wetherholt had been slated to compete for the Cardinals' third-base job after they traded Nolan Arenado, but the top prospect should now focus mostly on second base. The 23-year-old will need to perform well during spring training, but the Cardinals have been signaling their intention to carry Wetherholt on their Opening Day roster. Wetherholt put together a .306/.421/.510 batting line with 17 home runs, 23 stolen bases and a 72:73 BB:K over 109 games between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis in 2025.