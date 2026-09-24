Wetherholt went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Pirates.

Wetherholt provided the Cardinals with a steady presence at the plate, reaching base four times and scoring the first run of the game off of a Alec Burleson single. The rookie has gone 6-for-20 (.300) since being activated from the injured list (wrist) on September 16. He's closing out a productive rookie campaign with a .710 OPS, 17 home runs, 14 stolen bases and 51 RBI over 136 games and providing excellent defense at second base.