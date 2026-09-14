Wetherholt (wrist) will hit off a pitching machine Monday before going through a full pregame workout Tuesday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wetherholt is feeling better as he works his way back from right wrist tendinitis, and his next steps will be determined based on how he comes out of Tuesday's workout. The rookie infielder previously set a goal of returning during the Cardinals' final homestand of the season, which concludes Sunday. Wetherholt still has a chance to reach that goal, but more will be known about his timeline following Tuesday's workout.