Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt: Sitting down Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wetherholt isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
The Cardinals haven't shied away from starting Wetherholt against left-handers, but they'll give him a breather Saturday with southpaw Noah Cameron on the bump for Kansas City. Thomas Saggese will fill in at second base and bat sixth.
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