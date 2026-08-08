Cardinals' Kyle Leahy: Picks up eighth win

Leahy (8-4) earned the win after allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out eight over five innings during a 3-2 win over the Rockies on Friday.

Leahy recorded his eighth consecutive start allowing two or fewer earned runs dating back to June 23. Leahy allowed two runs on two RBI groundouts from Troy Johnston. Over his last seven starts, the 29-year-old owns a 3-0 record, 1.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB over 36 innings. The right-hander is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday against the Phillies.