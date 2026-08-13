Cardinals' Kyle Leahy: Sharp in ninth win

Leahy (9-4) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits over five innings in a 7-1 victory over the Phillies. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander tossed 57 of 81 pitches for strikes as he out-lasted Zack Wheeler, who fell apart in the fifth inning. Leahy has given up two runs or fewer in an impressive nine straight starts, going 4-0 over that stretch while delivering a 1.52 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 46:9 K:BB over 47.1 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Cincinnati.