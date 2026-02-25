Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Fans two over two frames
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGreevy was charged with one run on two hits, no walks and two strikeouts in Monday's Grapefruit League start versus the Marlins.
Jakob Marsee led off the game with a home run off McGreevy, though the pitcher noted after the contest that he was mistakenly given scuffed-up batting practice balls to use to the first hitter, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. He settled in after that, retiring six of the final seven batters he faced (two via strikeout). McGreevy has a spot in the St. Louis rotation locked up after authoring a 4.42 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 58:20 K:BB over 95.2 innings last season.
