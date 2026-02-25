McGreevy was charged with one run on two hits, no walks and two strikeouts in Monday's Grapefruit League start versus the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee led off the game with a home run off McGreevy, though the pitcher noted after the contest that he was mistakenly given scuffed-up batting practice balls to use to the first hitter, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. He settled in after that, retiring six of the final seven batters he faced (two via strikeout). McGreevy has a spot in the St. Louis rotation locked up after authoring a 4.42 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 58:20 K:BB over 95.2 innings last season.