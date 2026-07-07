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Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Getting extra rest

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McGreevy won't start during Tuesday's doubleheader against the Brewers in order to get some extra rest, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The right-hander was lined up to start in Tuesday's twin bill, but St. Louis will instead have Matt Svanson as the opener and Bruce Zimmermann as the bulk reliever in Game 1 while Hunter Dobbins starts the nightcap. There's been no indication of an injury for McGreevy, who given up just two runs across 12 innings over his past two starts. He'll presumably take the ball later in the series versus Milwaukee.

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