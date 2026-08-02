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Cardinals' Quinn Mathews: Solid in MLB debut

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Mathews (0-1) took the loss Saturday as the Cardinals fell 5-1 to the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over five-plus innings. He struck out three.

In his big-league debut, Mathews kept things close but got little help from his offense, tossing 63 of 97 pitches for strikes and getting pulled after giving up a bunt single to Daulton Varsho to lead off the sixth. The Cards have yet to confirm whether the 25-year-old southpaw will stick around in the rotation, but with Dustin May likely to be moved by the trade deadline, a permanent spot could be about to open up. If he stays on turn, Mathews lines up to make his next start at home next weekend against the Rockies.

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