Wick was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wick wound up being the casualty to the club's deal with Bud Norris, who took his place on the 40-man roster. In 2017, Wick spent time bouncing around the minor-league system and struggled to find his footing at the Triple-A level in just 16.2 innings of work. The converted pitcher will likely return to Triple-A Memphis -- if he passes through waivers unclaimed -- for the start of this year and try to improve upon a 5.40 ERA and 1.42 WHIP.