Helsley underwent an MRI on Wednesday that showed improved healing in his strained right forearm, but he remains without a clear timeline to resume his rehab assignment, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

After making his third rehab appearance for Double-A Springfield on Sunday, Helsley reported residual soreness in his forearm and was pulled off the minor-league assignment to be sent in for further testing. Fortunately for Helsley, the MRI revealed nothing concerning, but the right-hander is still expected to stay away from pitching in minor-league games for an indefinite period of time. Helsley remains optimistic he'll make his way back from the 60-day injured list this season, though any return may be more likely to happen in September at this stage.