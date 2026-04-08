Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Grabs fourth save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Helsley picked up the save in Tuesday's win against the White Sox, allowing one walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning.
Helsley entered the ninth with a two-run lead and issued a leadoff walk to Dustin Harris but quickly regained control, retiring the next three batters, including two via strikeout. While the righty has now converted four saves, his 4.15 ERA, 2.08 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB in 4.1 innings reflect his inconsistency lately. Still, outings like Tuesday's offer a positive sign as Helsley looks to settle into a more reliable groove moving forward.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Holds on for third save•
-
Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Converts second save•
-
Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Grabs save in Orioles' debut•
-
Orioles' Ryan Helsley: To be used only in save situations•
-
Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Scoreless inning in spring debut•
-
Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Signs with Baltimore•