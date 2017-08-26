Cardinals' Ryan Sherriff: Stellar in MLB debut

Sherriff racked up four strikeouts over three scoreless innings in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Rays, allowing two hits and a walk.

The 27-year-old rookie was impressive through his trio of frames, giving the rest of the bullpen some relief after starter Michael Wacha lasted just 3.1 innings. Sherriff did throw a robust 43 pitches overall during his outing, so his availability for the next couple of days is likely in question.