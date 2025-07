Devenski elected free agency Saturday.

Rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Syracuse after the Mets removed him from their 40-man roster last week, Devenski will explore his options on the open market. The 34-year-old righty has made 10 appearances in the majors this season, posting a 2.38 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with a 9:3 K:BB in 11.1 innings.