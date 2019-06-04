Owings was released by the Royals on Tuesday.

Owings had a regular role for the Royals early in the season but lost it after posting an anemic .133/.193/.222 slash line in 41 games (good for a wRC+ of 8). His career line now sits at .242/.285/.368 through parts of seven seasons, leaving him an end of the bench option at best.

More News
Our Latest Stories