Kershaw (toe) has begun throwing and remains in contact with the Dodgers about returning to the organization, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes said at the team's DodgerFest event Saturday that Kershaw and the organization are working to finalize a reunion. Kershaw had surgery on both his left toe and his left knee in the offseason and isn't expected to be ready to pitch by the start of the campaign, but he's publicly stated that he intends to return to Los Angeles for what would be his 18th big-league season. Given that timeline and the Dodgers' loaded rotation, there doesn't seem to be urgency to work out contract details, but it would be a major shock if Kershaw were to pitch for anyone except Los Angeles in 2025.