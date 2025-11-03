Bellinger became a free agent Monday after declining his $25 million player option for 2026, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Bellinger will test out free agency after slashing .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs, 98 RBI and 13 stolen bases over 152 regular-season games for the Yankees in 2025. The Yankees will likely make an effort to re-sign the 30-year-old, but Bellinger should have a healthy market as a relatively young free agent coming off a nice season who can play multiple positions.