Colby Rasmus: Done with baseball
Rasmus is "done and enjoying life," Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
There hasn't been a formal retirement announcement, but this appears to be as close as we're likely to get from a player who elected to step away from the game in midseason in each of the last two years. Assuming he's done for good this time, Rasmus will end a 10-year career with a .241/.310/.436 slash line, 891 hits and 166 homers.
