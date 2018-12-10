Rasmus is "done and enjoying life," Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

There hasn't been a formal retirement announcement, but this appears to be as close as we're likely to get from a player who elected to step away from the game in midseason in each of the last two years. Assuming he's done for good this time, Rasmus will end a 10-year career with a .241/.310/.436 slash line, 891 hits and 166 homers.

