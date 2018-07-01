Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Sees game action Sunday
Rasmus (illness) entered Sunday's matchup against the Angels as a defensive replacement, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Rasmus was held out of the starting lineup due to an illness, but his condition improved enough to get into the game. That presumably means he'll be available when the Orioles head to Philadelphia for a two-game series that begins Tuesday.
