Rasmus was put on the restricted list Tuesday.

Per Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun, manager Buck Showalter said that Rasmus told him he was ready to "discontinue his career" and step away from the team. By being placed on the restricted list, he will be removed from the active and 40-man roster. Around a similar time last season, Rasmus landed on the restricted list with Tampa Bay after informing the organization that he would be stepping away from the game. It remains to be seen whether Rasmus will be back with the Orioles this year, as Showalter added that his reasons are private and will not be shared.

More News
Our Latest Stories