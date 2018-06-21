Rasmus (hip) was reinstated from the 60 day disabled list and will start Thursday's game against Washington in right field while batting sixth, Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Rasmus will re-enter the Orioles' lineup after playing in 15 minor-league games since the beginning of June as he worked his way back from left hip flexor strain. The outfielder initially hit the disabled list in early April, so he's only appeared in a handful of big-league contests this season, but it's expected that he will take on a sizable role against right-handed pitching moving forward.