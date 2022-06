Menez announced Friday via his personal Instagram feed that he's signing with the Nippon-Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball.

Menez began the season at Triple-A Iowa and posted a 2.14 ERA, 25:8 K:BB and 1.14 WHIP in 21 innings over 11 appearances (one start) with the minor-league club. He made a relief appearance for the Cubs in mid-May but will choose to head overseas after being outrighted to Triple-A earlier in June.