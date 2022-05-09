site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-conner-menez-contract-selected-by-cubs | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Conner Menez: Contract selected by Cubs
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Menez's contract was selected by the Cubs on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Menez threw 42.1 innings over the last three seasons for the Giants, posting a 4.04 ERA. He owns a strong 2.16 ERA in 16.2 frames for Triple-A Iowa this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read