Menez was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Menez was sent down May 17, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster as part of a move after Caleb Kilian's contract was selected from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. Menez has made eight appearances (one start) in the minors and has posted a 2.08 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 17.1 innings. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he'll likely remain in the organization.