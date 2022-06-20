Sampson tossed 4.2 scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's loss to Atlanta. He allowed one hit and struck out five.

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks struggled, allowing six runs across 4.1 innings, but Sampson at least helped the bullpen by covering the rest of the game. He also pitched well, and he's now up to 5.2 scoreless innings this season across two appearances. Sampson just returned to the majors Thursday, though it looks like he could stick around as a long reliever, at least if he keeps pitching like this.